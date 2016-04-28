BEIRUT The Syrian government said on Thursday it was deeply concerned at reports 150 U.S. troops had landed in northeastern Syria, condemning that as "blatant aggression" two days after the United States said it would be deploying more forces in Syria.

State news agency SANA cited an official saying "we received with deep concern the news that spoke about the entry of 150 American soldiers to Syrian territory in the Rmeilan area". It did not give the source of reports.

Rmeilan airfield is located in an area of Syria controlled by the Kurdish YPG militia, an important U.S. ally in the fight against Islamic State. President Barack Obama announced on Monday the United States would deploy up to 250 troops to Syria to help local forces fight Islamic State.

