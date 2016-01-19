LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron is hopeful Iran will send a representative to next month's Syrian donor conference in London, his spokeswoman said on Tuesday following a call between the British leader and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The Feb. 4 meeting being hosted by Britain, Germany, Norway, Kuwait and the United Nations, aims to raise funds for Syrians displaced or plunged into poverty by the country's civil war.

"We would hope to see representatives from a number of regional players including those from all sides in the Syria conflict attending the conference in London," Cameron's spokeswoman told reporters following a 20-minute phone call between the two leaders.

"We are hopeful there will be Iranian representation at the meeting."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)