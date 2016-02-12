GENEVA Major and regional powers have pledged to help speed aid deliveries to besieged towns in Syria, but it is a very difficult and complicated process, the chairman of the working group said after its first meeting on Friday.

The group, which includes Syria's allies Russia and Iran, had given "excellent feedback" and would meet again on Wednesday, Jan Egeland told reporters after a 3 hour meeting.

"I sense now that all of the ISSG (International Syria Support Group) members want to get aid to the besieged areas and also the hard-to-reach areas," he said. "Convoys can go very soon if and when we have the permission and the greenlight from the parties."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles)