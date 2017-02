People wait for a permission to leave the besieged area of Moudamiya Al Sham at the last checkpoint which is controlled by Syrian government forces, in the suburbs of Damascus, Syria June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A truck that was carrying humanitarian goods leaves the besieged area of Moudamiya Al Sham at the last checkpoint, which is controlled by Syrian government forces, in the suburbs of Damascus, Syria June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People walk past a convoy carrying humanitarian goods waiting to enter the besieged area of Moudamiya Al Sham, at the last checkpoint which is controlled by Syrian government forces, in the suburbs of Damascus, Syria June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A man walks past a convoy carrying humanitarian goods while waiting to enter the besieged area of Moudamiya Al Sham, at the last checkpoint which is controlled by Syrian government forces, in the suburbs of Damascus, Syria June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

GENEVA Humanitarian aid convoys reached the besieged Syrian areas of Daraya and Mouadamiya on Tuesday, a U.N. spokeswoman said, two zones where the United Nations had said that children were at risk of starvation.

The U.N. humanitarian agency OCHA said the convoy to Daraya -- the first since 2012 -- consisted of medicine, vaccines, nutritional items and baby milk. A U.N. spokeswoman said food parcels and wheat flour were going to Mouadamiya.

(Reporting by Tom Miles)