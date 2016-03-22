U.N. mediator Staffan de Mistura is pictured at the start of a meeting with the delegation of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) during Syria peace talks at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA The U.N. special envoy for Syria said on Tuesday the message from the attacks in Brussels claimed by Islamic State was that the war in Syria had to end and a political transition needed to be found so that the focus could turn to tackling the group.

"The message we are drawing out of it (is that) we need to extinguish the fire of war in Syria," Staffan de Mistura said. "We need to find a political solution, we need a political transition in Syria to make sure we can all concentrate on what is the real danger for everyone in Europe, in the world and Syria," he said.

