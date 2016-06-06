MOSCOW Russian warplanes did not hit the Syrian town of Ashara in the eastern province of Deir al-Zor on Monday where at least 17 people were reportedly killed in an air raid, Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Russia's air forces did not carry out any combat missions in the area, Russian news agencies quoted Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.

Syrian and Russian warplanes killed at least 17 people in an air raid on a market in Ashara, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group reported. Eight children were among those killed and the toll was expected to rise, it said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)