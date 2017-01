The Syrian area of Quneitra is seen in the background as an out-of-commission Israeli tank parks on a hill, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

JERUSALEM Israel's military denied on Tuesday a report on Syrian state media that an Israeli warplane and a drone were shot down after an Israeli attack on a Syrian army position.

"Overnight two surface-to-air missiles were launched from Syria after the mission to target Syrian artillery positions. At no point was the safety of (Israeli) aircraft compromised," the Israeli military said in a statement.

