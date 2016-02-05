LONDON Donor nations have pledged to give more than $10 billion by 2020 to meet Syrian needs. The pledges came during a conference in London on Thursday, described by U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon as the single biggest humanitarian fundraising event ever.
The donor conference took place against a backdrop of intense fighting within Syria, where five years of civil war have killed some 250,000 people and driven millions from their homes, and after fledgling peace talks were suspended.
The following is a provisional list of the biggest pledges made at the London conference, provided by Britain's Department for International Development, which said further pledges were made later and the figures were subject to further checks.
The ranking of countries is based on the size of pledges for 2016 alone, from highest to lowest.
1. GERMANY
2016: $1.311 billion
2017-2020: $1.202 billion
2. EUROPEAN COMMISSION
2016: $1.000 billion
2017-2020: $1.393 billion
3. UNITED STATES
2016: $925 million
4. BRITAIN
2016: $731 million
2017-2020: $1.203 billion
5. JAPAN
2016: $350 million
6. NORWAY
2016: $278 million
2017-2020: $881 million
7. SAUDI ARABIA
2016: $200 million
8. UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
2016: $137 million
9. NETHERLANDS
2016: $136 million
10. DENMARK
2016: $101 million
11. KUWAIT
2016: $100 million
2017-2020: $200 million
TOTAL FROM ALL DONORS AT CONFERENCE
2016: $5.269 billion
2017-2020: $4.879 billion
