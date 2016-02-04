LONDON Tens of thousands of Syrians are moving toward the Turkish border from the Syrian city of Aleppo due to increased aerial bombardment, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday at a fundraising conference in London.

"Ten thousand new refugees are waiting in front of the door of Kilis because of air bombardments and attacks against Aleppo," he said, citing new information he had received on his way to London.

Kilis is a border province in southern Turkey abutting an area of Syria largely opposition-held.

"Sixty to seventy thousand people in the camps in north Aleppo are moving toward Turkey. My mind is not now in London, but in our border - how to relocate these new people coming from Syria?" he added. "Three hundred thousand people living in Aleppo are ready to move toward Turkey."

(Reporting by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)