BEIRUT At least 30 people were killed in air raids carried out by Russian or Syrian warplanes near the city of Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria on Friday, a group monitoring the war said.

The strikes hit the town of Tabiyat Jazira, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The dead included more than a dozen children, it said.

Russian jets have been bombing around Deir al-Zor as Syrian pro-government forces clash with Islamic State fighters, who control most of the province. The group has besieged remaining government-held areas of the city since last March, and last week launched new attacks.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Kevin Liffey)