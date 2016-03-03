A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A road sign is seen on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Power cables erected in a chaotic way are pictured at a residential area of Sibline village, in the Chouf area, Mount Lebanon October 26, 2015. Four decades ago, Lebanon used to export power to its larger neighbour Syria. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT Syria's electricity supply was gradually returning after it was cut across the country on Thursday and Internet connections were briefly disrupted, state media said.

SANA news agency quoted the electricity minister saying that the network was returning and would be restored to its earlier capacity by midnight. It did not say what caused the cut.

It said earlier that the "electricity work has been cut in all governorates. Attempts to find the cause of the outage have begun."

A Reuters witness confirmed that electricity had gone down in Damascus, and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the five-year-old conflict in Syria, said that power had been cut in the "vast majority of governorates".

SANA reported the Syria Telecommunications Company as saying Internet services were partially halted on Thursday "as a result of sudden damage to one of the network hubs", but were later restored.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington/Mariam Karouny; Editing by Dominic Evans)