The U.N. special envoy on Syria said on Monday that the cessation of hostilities accord reached by Russia and the United States could allow a quick resumption of negotiations on a political process to end the civil war.

"We can now relaunch very soon the political process which is needed to end this conflict," Staffan de Mistura said in an email to Reuters.

De Mistura suspended talks on getting political negotiations on Feb. 3 as Syrian government forces, backed by intense Russian air strikes, advanced against rebel fighters north of Aleppo.

In his email, de Mistura said, "The Syrian people have been asking for two concrete signals after five years of endless war from the international community: stop the violence and, 'Please give us access to food and medicines.'"

"Both requests have finally started to be implemented," he continued.

