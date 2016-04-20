A man walks near damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province, Syria April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

GENEVA France said on Wednesday that air strikes in Idlib province showed the Syrian government was in a "headlong rush" to violence and had no intention of seeking a political solution to its conflict, a foreign ministry spokesman said.

The attacks on a market in opposition-held northwest Syria on Tuesday killed about 40 people and wounded dozens. Ten people were also killed in an air strike on the nearby town of Kafr Nubl.

"France is alarmed by the multiplication of violations of the ceasefire and the attacks by the regime against civilians in Syria," Romain Nadal said in a daily online briefing. "The bombing in Maarat al-Numan ... illustrates yet again the dangerous headlong rush of the regime and its refusal for any political solution."

