German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier turns to media as he arrives for the memorial service for the late former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in St. Michael's Church (Sankt Michaelis) in Hamburg, Germany, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday he hoped that Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane near the border with Syria would not hamper talks on solving the Syrian civil war.

"What we must hope for is that this occurrence will not deal a setback to the encouraging first talks, which offer a small hope of de-escalating the Syrian conflict," Steinmeier said in Berlin.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Paul Carrel)