MOSCOW German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday there was no time to lose in peace talks on the Syria conflict, and urged all parties not to stall the negotiations.

"We are all aware ... there is no time to lose. Nobody, also none of the parties to the conflict, should try to run down the clock at this point," Steinmeier told a news conference in Moscow after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Paul Carrel)