BEIRUT/AMMAN Areas of the Syrian province of Homs struck in Russian air strikes on Wednesday are controlled by an array of rebel groups including several operating under the banner of the "Free Syrian Army", activists, locals and rebels said.

None of the sources named Islamic State as one of the groups operating in the areas hit on Wednesday. A U.S. official earlier told Reuters the United States believed Russia had started carrying out air strikes in the vicinity of Homs.

A U.S. official also earlier said the Russian air strikes so far did not appear to be targeting Islamic State-held territory.

