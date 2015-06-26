BEIRUT The Syrian government called on residents of Hasaka on Friday to mobilize to fight an attack by Islamic State insurgents who are trying to seize control of the northeastern city.

"I call on every man, every young woman and every young man able to carry weapons to move immediately and join the frontline positions to defend the city," Information Minister Omran al-Zoubi said on state television.

Islamic State fighters had set off bombs that had destroyed part of a security building in the city, killing a number of people, he added. Referring to attacks against Syrian government forces in Hasaka and elsewhere, he said the army faced "unprecedented terrorist aggression".

