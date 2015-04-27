A damaged military truck that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen in Qarmeed camp after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Smoke rises from Qarmeed camp after Islamist rebel fighters said a suicide bomber from al Qaeda's Nusra Front drove a truck packed with explosives into the compound and blew it up, in northwestern Idlib province, Syria April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

An Islamist rebel fighter walks as smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qarmeed camp, after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A damaged vehicle is seen in front of a destroyed building at Qarmeed camp, after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area from forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Islamist rebel fighters gather at Qarmeed camp, as smoke rises in the background after they took control of the area from forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Islamist rebel fighters walk as a fellow fighter sits inside an armored carrier that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qarmeed camp after the rebels took control of the area, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Islamist rebel fighters stand on a tank that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qarmeed camp after the rebels took control of the area, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

A rebel fighter rides a motorbike along a road in Qarmeed camp, as smoke rises in the background after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area from forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

AMMAN A coalition of Islamist rebels seized an army base in northwestern Syria at dawn on Monday after a suicide bomber from al Qaeda's Nusra Front drove a truck packed with explosives into the compound and blew it up.

The capture, reported by a rebel commander and social media videos showing militants inside the base, brought the coalition closer to seizing most of Idlib province and moving toward Latakia, the ancestral home of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The army had been using the Qarmeed camp to shell rebel-held towns and villages in the strategic agricultural region bordering Turkey. Controlling it should help the rebels tighten their siege on the major Mastouma army base nearby.

Syrian state media said the army killed scores of Nusra fighters and dozens of Islamist suicide bombers from Russia's Chechnya region in fighting near the base, but did not say the compound had fallen to the militants.

"A truck with two tonnes of explosives penetrated one of the entrances of the camp that made it easier to take over the camp," Sheikh Husam Abu Bakr, a rebel commander from Ahrar al-Sham movement said via Skype.

The coalition of hardline Sunni Islamist rebels includes Nusra, Ahrar al-Sham and Jund al-Aqsa, but not the rival Islamic State group that controls large tracts of Syria and Iraq.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which collects information from both sides of the conflict, said two suicide bombers blew themselves up at the gates of the camp.

"This was one of the major bases of the regime in Idlib and had lot of weapons," said Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman, adding at least seven tanks, large ammunition caches and scores of rocket launchers were seized by the rebels.

Syria has recently stepped up its accusations that Turkey is aiding the rebels and allowing thousands of radical foreign jihadi fighters into the country, which made it possible for them to seize the city of Idlib last month.

That was the second provincial city after Islamic State-controlled Raqqa to fall to anti-Assad rebels since the start of the four-year conflict. On Saturday, the coalition captured the northwestern town of Jisr al-Shughour.

The Observatory said 73 people, many of them women and children, were killed in retaliatory raids on civilian homes and markets in rebel-held towns and villages in the last 24 hours.

At least 53 civilians were killed in air force bombing in the town of Darkoush northwest of Idlib when the air force bombed a busy market place and a center where displaced refugee were taking cover, it said.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Tom Heneghan)