BEIRUT At least 28 people, including women and children, were killed when air strikes hit a camp for internally displaced persons in Syria's Idlib province near the Turkish border on Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The number of dead at the camp near the town of Sarmada was expected to rise because of the number of seriously injured people, the Observatory said.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; editing by Ralph Boulton)