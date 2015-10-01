BEIRUT A Syrian government military source said on Thursday that Russian military support would bring a "big change" in the course of the four-year war, particularly through advanced surveillance capabilities that could pinpoint insurgent targets.

"There will certainly be a big change on the course of field developments, by virtue of the advanced technologies and weapons the Russian army has ... particularly in surveillance and identifying targets," the source said.

"Perhaps the biggest change that will happen is via the capabilities the Russians have in identifying coordinates of the locations of terrorist groups, particularly the headquarters of their leaders, and their movements."

