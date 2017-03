BAGHDAD Iraq's Deputy Foreign Minister Nazar al-Khairalla will attend international talks on the Syrian crisis taking place on Friday in Vienna, a ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Iran, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's closest regional ally, and Egypt, which has supported Russian air strikes in Syria, are also expected to attend following a request from Moscow for wider participation.

(Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Stephen Kalin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)