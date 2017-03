BEIRUT Islamic State attacked Syrian government-held areas in the eastern city of Deir al-Zor and an air base south of the city on Friday, a monitoring group said.

Government warplanes bombarded another area of the city and around the air base, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, a day after pro-Damascus media reported Russian jets had struck parts of Deir al-Zor province held by Islamic State.

