GENEVA Syria's government has submitted an document entitled "Basic Elements for a Political Solution" to the U.N. mediator at peace talks in Geneva, the head of Syria's delegation, Bashar Ja'afari, told reporters on Monday after the opening session of the talks.

Ja'afari said he had a positive and constructive meeting with the mediator, Staffan de Mistura.

