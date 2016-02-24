U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listens to an aide (R) before testifying at a House Appropriations subcommittee in Washington February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said he spoke with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday and that their teams would meet soon to discuss plans for a planned "cessation of hostilities" due to go into effect in Syria this weekend.

The United States and Russia earlier this week called for a voluntary cessation of hostilities - a less formal effort to halt the violence than a ceasefire - to begin on Saturday.

The plan, however, excludes the Islamic State and Nusra Front militant groups, which Syrian rebels fear will allow government forces backed by the Russian air force to continue to attack them under the pretext of targeting the militant groups.

"I am not here to vouch that it's absolutely going to work, but I am telling you that this is the one way that we can end this war. The alternative is that the war gets worse, that Syria might get totally destroyed, not able to be put back together again," Kerry added.

"Everybody has said you've got to have a diplomatic solution at some point in time. The question will be, is it (ripe)? Will Russia work in good faith, will Iran work in good faith to try to bring about the political transition?"

In a statement posted on its website, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the call took place at the initiative of the United States. It also said Lavrov and Kerry continued to discuss the ceasefire plan "which requires close coordination of efforts between our countries, including on military matters."

