SURUC, Turkey An explosion hit the Syrian town of Kobani on Saturday, a witness said, sending plumes of smoke into the air days after the town suffered an attack by Islamic State militants that killed at least 145 people.

The cause of the explosion, which appeared to come from the center of the town, was not immediately clear, said a Reuters cameraman who was near the town at the Turkish border.

(Reporting by Murad Sezer, writing by David Dolan; editing by John Stonestreet)