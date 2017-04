U.S. Foreign Secretary John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) walk before their bilateral talks in Munich, Germany, February 11, 2016, ahead of the International Syria Support Group (ISSG) meeting. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday following an international meeting on the Syria crisis that peace talks should resume in Geneva as soon as possible, and that all opposition groups should participate.

Speaking after marathon talks that included more than a dozen other countries, Lavrov also said that halting hostilities in Syria would be a difficult task.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writinb by Eric Walsh)