Smoke and flame rise after what fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) said were U.S.-led air strikes on the mills of Manbij where Islamic State militants are positioned, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Damage is seen after what fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces said were U.S.-led air strikes on the mills of Manbij, where Islamic State militants are positioned, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) stand inside a building near Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

AMMAN U.S. backed Syrian forces fought their way to the western entrance of Manbij city for the first time since a major offensive to seize the last territory held by ultra-hardline militants on the Syria-Turkey border, a source in the Syrian group said on Saturday.

The source from the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance, which includes the powerful Kurdish YPG militia and Arab fighters, told Reuters their troops were now almost two kilometers from the city center.

Since the start of the offensive on May 31, the SDF has taken dozens of villages and farms around Manbij but had held back from entering the city with many thousands of people still trapped there.

(Reporting by Rodi Said near Manbij; Writing by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Jon Boyle)