PARIS The leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy and the United States will discuss on Monday the need to convene a ministerial meeting of the International Syria Support Group when they meet in Germany on Monday, France's foreign minister said.

"I brought up the prospect of convening the contact group (when I was) in Moscow," Jean-Marc Ayrault told reporters after meeting his Greek counterpart on Wednesday. "It's a subject that will be discussed in the coming days in Hannover."

The five leaders are due to meet in the German city on Monday where they will discuss the state of Syrian peace talks and the deteriorating situation on the ground.

(Reporting By Matthias Blamont; writing by John Irish; Editing by Dominic Evans)