An image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a car parked in front of damaged buildings in the town of Rabiya, after pro-government forces recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad drive a vehicle mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the town of Rabiya after they recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

BEIRUT The Syrian opposition will not attend peace talks in Geneva on Friday, a senior member said.

U.N. envoy Staffan de Mistura had been planning to launch indirect peace talks in Geneva on Friday.

"For certain we will not head to Geneva and there will not be a delegation from the High Negotiations Committee tomorrow in Geneva," George Sabra told Arabic news channel Arabiya al-Hadath on Thursday.

(Writing by Tom Perry)