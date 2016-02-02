Munther Makhos, member of High Negotiations Committee (HNC) delivers a statement during the Geneva Peace talks outside the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

GENEVA The main Syrian opposition group at peace talks in Geneva has yet to decide whether it will attend a meeting with U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura later on Tuesday, and accused Russia of endangering talks due to its bombing campaign in the country.

"It is clear from the current situation that the regime and its allies - in particular Russia - are determined to reject the U.N.'s efforts to implement international law," Salim al-Muslat, spokesman for the opposition High Negotiation Committee (HNC) told reporters.

"The regime's and Russia's actions gravely threaten the political process at this early stage," he added, calling on countries to put pressure on Moscow.

