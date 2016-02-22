BEIRUT A Syrian truce being coordinated by the United States and Russia would be for an initial two weeks and could be extended, a Syrian opposition official said on Monday.

But Khaled Khoja also said the exclusion of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front from the agreement was problematic because it could be used as a pretext for attacks on rebel groups and civilians in opposition-held areas.

"The length of the proposed truce is two weeks, but it could be extended indefinitely if the parties commit to it," said Khoja, who is president of the Syrian National Coalition and a member of the opposition High Negotiations Committee, which is backed by Saudi Arabia. He spoke in an interview with Al Arabiya Hadath TV.

"For us, al-Nusra is a problematic point, because al-Nusra is not only present in Idlib, but also in Aleppo, in Damascus and in the south. The critical issue here is that civilians or the Free Syrian Army could be targeted under the pretext of targeting al-Nusra," Khoja said.

The United States and Russia announced plans on Monday for a cessation of hostilities in Syria, excluding Islamic State and Nusra Front militants, that would take effect starting on Saturday.

United Nations-sponsored peace talks to tackle the five-year old war collapsed in January. Since then, world powers have been trying to negotiate a ceasefire in the conflict, which has killed more than 250,000 and displaced more than 11 million.

"We have noticed there is more seriousness from the U.S. and, with the support of regional countries, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and some countries who are friends of the Syrian people, there is a push to put pressure on Russia to abide by this truce or to abide by the political track," Khoja said.

