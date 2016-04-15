Members of the Syrian opposition delegation of the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) George Sabra (2nd L) delegation head Asaad Al-Zoubi (C) and Chief negotiator, Army of Islam rebel group's Mohammed Alloush (2nd R) attend a meeting with U.N. mediator on Syria Staffan de... REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool

GENEVA The head of the Syrian opposition delegation said on Friday the government was sending a strong message that it did not want to negotiate a peace deal in Geneva and was seeking a military solution after launching an assault on Aleppo.

"Today, as usual the regime since early morning and as before every round of talks, it sends a strong message that it doesn't want a political solution, but a military solution that will bring destruction to the whole country," Asaad al-Zoubi said, referring to intensified fighting in the northern city.

He said government amendments made to U.N. special envoy Staffan de Mistura earlier in the day on guiding principles from a previous round of talks showed Damascus was "not serious about the political solution" and "divorced from reality."

