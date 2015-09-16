WASHINGTON Only four or five U.S.-trained Syrian rebels are still fighting in Syria, a top U.S. general told Congress on Wednesday, acknowledging the U.S. military is conducting a broad review of the training program.

General Lloyd Austin, who leads the U.S. military's Central Command, said he expected the numbers of U.S.-trained Syrian rebels to grow over time. But he acknowledged the program was behind schedule and the military's initial training targets would not be met.

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Christine Wormuth told the Senate Armed Services Committee that only between 100 and 120 Syrian fighters were in training.

