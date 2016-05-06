BEIRUT Syrian rebel groups threatened on Friday to shell government forces if Damascus did not meet the demands of inmates staging a revolt in a prison in the west of the country, and the main opposition warned of a "massacre" by troops surrounding the jail.

Inmates in the city of Hama's main prison rioted on Monday and seized a number of guards in protest against the attempted transfer of some prisoners to a military jail near Damascus, and after trials were postponed, a monitoring group said.

Those held in the jail include political and Islamist prisoners, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says. It said on Friday the protest was continuing, and that dozens of prisoners had been released in negotiations.

Government troops had surrounded the jail and prisoners feared they would try to storm it after an initial, failed attempt, the British-based group said.

The Syrian interior ministry has denied "reports ... about Hama central prison", without elaborating.

Insurgent groups including powerful Islamist faction Ahrar al-Sham said in a statement they would shell all the bases of government forces in Hama province if it did not meet the prisoners' demands.

The Observatory said they were calling for fair trials and not to be transferred to Sednaya military prison, north of Damascus. The main Syrian opposition body, the High Negotiations Committee, said they wanted better conditions in jail.

The HNC warned of a "massacre" by government forces which it said were preparing to storm the prison. It said it would hold the international community responsible for any such action.

International rights groups say thousands of detainees are held in Syrian government prisons without charge and many of them are subjected to torture, a claim denied by the authorities.

The Syrian conflict began in 2011 with popular protests against President Bashar al-Assad, and spiralled into civil war after a crackdown by security forces.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)