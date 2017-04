BEIRUT Islamic State affiliated news agency Amaq said on Friday the pilot of a warplane which crashed southeast of Damascus has been captured after landing by parachute close to the site of the crash.

"The pilot, called Azzam Eid, from Hama was captured after he fell by parachute near the site where his plane crashed east of Damascus," Amaq said.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Dominic Evans)