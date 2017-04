Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with government members at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday Russia was aiming to resolve the Syria crisis using political and diplomatic tools.

"We have always aimed to resolve any disputes solely via political, diplomatic tools, helped to solve bitter conflicts. We will aim for it in this case as well," Putin told military officials in the Kremlin.

