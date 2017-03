MOSCOW The details of what President Vladimir Putin discussed with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at their meeting in Moscow on Tuesday can not be revealed, the Russian leader's spokesman told reporters on Wednesday.

"Such details are of course unavailable," said Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, when asked if the subject of Assad's possible political departure and related issues were discussed.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)