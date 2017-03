MOSCOW Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday that Russia's air force had made 25 flights in Syria in the past 24 hours and hit nine Islamic State objects there.

Su-34, Su-24M and Su-25 plans took part in the strikes in the past 24 hours, it said. Air force planes hit three Islamic State objects in Homs province.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)