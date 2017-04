MOSCOW Russia's Defence Ministry said on Sunday its coordination center in Syria had received information about an attack on the Syrian town of Tel Abyad from Turkish territory using large-caliber artillery, Interfax news agency reported.

Interfax cited the head of the coordination center as saying Russia had contacted a U.S. center in Amman for clarification over shelling of Syrian territory from Turkey.

