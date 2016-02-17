Rebel fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria, gather around a fire near al-Hawl area in the southeastern city of Hasaka, Syria November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

MOSCOW The Russian foreign ministry said Russian and U.S. military officials will take part in the first meeting on Friday of a working group to discuss implementation of a ceasefire in Syria, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Ministry Gennady Gatilov added that decisions on a no-fly zone over Syria are not possible without agreement of the Syrian government and United Nations.

"The implementation of the agreement reached in Munich on a peaceful resolution in Syria has already begun," Gatilov was quoted as saying.

Asked to comment on Germany's suggestion of establishing a no-fly zone over Syria he said: "No decision about any no-fly zones can be made without the agreement of the host country and the relevant decision of the UN Security Council."

