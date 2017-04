PARIS Anything that can contribute to de-escalation in Syria should be encouraged, a French foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday, offering a cautious welcome to Russia's announcement that it will start withdrawing troops from Syria.

"We have taken note of President (Vladimir) Putin's announcements. If those are translated into action that would be a positive development," a foreign ministry spokesman said.

