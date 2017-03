Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem attends a news conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

BEIRUT Syria's foreign minister said on a visit to Moscow on Monday that top ally Russia had promised to send political, economic and military aid to his country.

"I got a promise of aid to Syria - politically, economically and militarily," Walid al-Moualem said at a televised news conference in Moscow after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

