A Nusra Front fighter carries weapons in the town of Safsafa after clashes with forces loyal to president Bashar al-Assad in the province of Hama, Syria August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A man walks near damaged houses after Syrian rebels and the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front took control of al-'Iss town, in Aleppo countryside, Syria April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

MOSCOW Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday it was holding off from striking rebels with the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front to give other armed groups time to move away from Nusra positions.

The ministry said in a statement it had received requests from multiple armed groups, mainly in Damascus and Aleppo, asking for a pause in air strikes.

The ministry said taking those requests into account, it had decided to allow more time before it starts air strikes on the Nusra positions.

