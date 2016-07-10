A still image taken on July 10, 2016 from a video posted by Islamic State's affiliated news agency Amaq purportedly shows a helicopter (R) spinning near another helicopter after it was shot down east of Palmyra in Syria. Social Media

MOSCOW Militants shot down a military helicopter near Palmyra in Syria, killing two Russian pilots on board, Interfax news agency said, quoting Russia's defense ministry.

The two men had been attacking a detachment of Islamic State fighters in the Homs region on Friday, when the Syrian Mi-25 helicopter they were in ran out of ammunition, the ministry said, according to Interfax.

“The turning helicopter was hit by militants’ gunfire from the ground and crashed in the area controlled by the Syrian government army. The crew died," it added.

Video footage published on Saturday by Islamic State’s affiliated news agency Amaq showed a helicopter being shot and crashing to the ground against cries of 'It's fallen, God is greatest'.

Russian forces entered the conflict at the end of last year, backing the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

