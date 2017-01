A Kurdish fighter stands with his weapons near a fluttering Kurdish flag in the Ghwairan neighborhood of Hasaka, Syria, August 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow was extremely concerned by the fighting between Syrian Kurdish and government forces in the northeastern city of Hasaka.

She also said that the fighting was playing right into the hands of "terrorists and those who would like to ultimately destroy Syria".

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Dmitry Solovyov)