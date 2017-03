MOSCOW Russia's operations in Syria are aimed at supporting the Syrian army and target terrorists and extremists there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"The aim of our operations lies in providing support to the Syrian military's offensive in their struggle with terrorist and radical organizations and forces," Peskov said.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)