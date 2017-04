MOSCOW Russian military airplanes made 41 sorties in Syria in the past 24 hours and attacked 40 Islamic State targets, a defense ministry official told Russian news agencies on Wednesday.

In the attacks, Russia's air force destroyed workshops near Aleppo used by terrorists to make explosive devices for suicide bombers, the Defence Ministry's Igor Konashenkov said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Alexander Winning, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)