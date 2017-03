MOSCOW Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday its planes had flown 55 sorties and struck 60 Islamist militant targets in Syria in the last 24 hours, local news agencies reported.

The ministry said the strikes had hit targets associated with Islamic State and Al-Nusra in the provinces of Hama, Latakia, Damascus, Aleppo, Idlib and Deir al-Zor, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

