MOSCOW Russia's air force flew 64 sorties over Syria in the last 24 hours, destroying Islamic State positions, training camps and ammunition dumps, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

A total of 63 air strikes destroyed 53 fortified positions in Syria's Hama, Lattakia, Idlib and Raqqa provinces, the defense ministry said.

Russian military officials also held a second video conference with counterparts from the United States to discuss safe flight operations over Syria, the ministry said, following earlier discussions on Saturday.

