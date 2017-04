Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with heads of Russian oil companies at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday asked his foreign ministry to intensify Russia's role in brokering a peace deal in Syria.

Putin ordered the Russian military to begin a withdrawal from Syria and said their work in the country had created the necessary conditions for the peace process.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Angus MacSwan)